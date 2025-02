Tutkimus paljastaa kaupunkipuistojen piilevät hiilipäästöt – vähähiilisyyttä voidaan edistää elinkaarilaskennalla

Finland joins NASA’s Artemis Accords and secures millions in ESA funding for space technology development 21.1.2025 16:55:00 EET | Press release

The Winter Satellite Workshop, the largest New Space event in the Nordic and Baltic regions, has commenced at Aalto University’s campus in Otaniemi Espoo. The European Space Agency (ESA) used the occasion to launch the Phi-Lab Finland innovation programme, while Finland officially joined NASA's Artemis Accords, marking a significant step in the country’s space sector development.