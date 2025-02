Elinkeino- ja kilpailukykyjaosto varasi YIT:lle alueen Leppävaaran keskustan pohjoispuolisen alueen suunnitteluun

Espoo earmarks the area to the north of the centre of Leppävaara for YIT for planning purposes 6.2.2025 15:55:29 EET | Press release

The Business and Competitiveness Subcommittee of the Espoo City Board will decide on granting the planning reservation at its meeting on 10 February. The recipient will undertake to plan the area with reference to the Walk Around proposal, winner of Leppävaara's idea competition.