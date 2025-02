Presidentti Stubb Münchenin turvallisuuskonferenssiin

King and Queen of Denmark to pay state visit to Finland in March 31.1.2025 11:00:51 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 7/2025 31 January 2025 King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark will pay a state visit to Finland on 4–5 March 2025 at the invitation of President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb. The visit, hosted by President Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will focus on bilateral relations between Finland and Denmark, defence and security of supply, and the green transition. The state visit will take place in Helsinki and the surrounding Uusimaa region. The programme of the visit will be announced later. Former President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio last paid a state visit to Denmark in April 2013.