Kulttuurilautakunnan päätöksiä 11.2.2025

Espoo set ambitious goals – Nature-wise Espoo roadmap aims for 2035 11.2.2025 09:36:29 EET | Press release

Espoo wants to take care of nature as the city grows. The city has prepared an ambitious plan and goals for how we will maintain and increase biodiversity in the coming years. This will require new kind of thinking, operating methods and cooperation – nature wisdom. The City Board approved the road map at its meeting on 10 February 2025.