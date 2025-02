Åbo Akademin lomautukset olisivat toteutuessaan märkä rätti yliopistoyhteisön kasvoille – eivät toisi pidempikestoista ratkaisua

Professor of the Year 2025 Heidi Kuusniemi prevents satellite positioning jamming 9.1.2025 14:40:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Union of University Professors has chosen Heidi Kuusniemi, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Vaasa, as Professor of the Year for 2025. The nomination was announced at a Union event during the Science Forum in Helsinki on Thursday, 9 January 2025. The award amount for the Professor of the Year is EUR 20,000. Professor Heidi Kuusniemi is an internationally renowned and recognised expert on positioning technology and satellite navigation, who has been engaged in significant work in space technology and positioning systems for over 20 years. In her research, she has focused on developing methods to prevent satellite positioning jamming. ”Professor Kuusniemi has engaged in extensive national and international co-operation with different universities, research institutes and companies. Her persistent work has provided results that are both scientifically significant and central to the practical application of new technologies”, Teija Laitinen, Chair of the Finnis