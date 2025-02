Nykytaiteen materiaalien oivaltava kirjo avautuu Kiasman uudessa näyttelyssä

Invitation for media: Press conference for Rock, Paper, Scissors exhibition on Thursday, 13 February 23.1.2025 09:38:14 EET | Press invitation

Kiasma’s new collection exhibition Rock, Paper, Scissors explores the diverse meanings and techniques of contemporary-art materials from the 1970s to the present. This lavish exhibition provides keys for understanding numerous phenomena in the art of recent decades. At the same time, the materiality of the works offers various perspectives on our living environment. The exhibition will be open for preview on 13 February at 10 am – 1 pm. Please register: kiira.koskela@kiasma.fi