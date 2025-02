Maailmanluokan tähti ja viihdyttäjä Patrizio Buanne valloitti — eräs sanoikin, että se oli vuosituhannen keikka!

Italian baritone and showman Patrizio Buanne charms in Finland's sold-out concerts in February 2025. 4.2.2025 07:20:00 EET | Press release

Patrizio Buanne is finally coming to Finland from his world tours to perform in sold-out concerts from February 6th to 9th, 2025, after an 18-year break! The concerts will be held in Helsinki, Turku, and Jyväskylä, featuring Italian and international music classics. Also joining the event is the highly popular Diandra. After these concerts, we look forward to Patrizio's entertaining summer of '25 in Finland.