KUTSU tiedotustilaisuuteen ti 25.2. klo 15 EMMAan: Suomen taideakatemian säätiön palkinnon julkistus

Draped – Art of Printed Fabrics wraps EMMA’s exhibition space in a tapestry of patterns 11.2.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art welcomes the spring season with a vibrant celebration of colours and patterns in printed textiles. Draped – Art of Printed Fabrics offers an immersive way to explore textiles as an art form that adorns our homes, bodies, and memories. The exhibition showcases the artistry of printed fabrics by 31 designers and artists and will be on display from 12 February 2025 to 14 March 2027.