Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Työntekijämäärän lasku vaimeni selvästi

Ilmarinen's Financial Statements 2024: The return on investments was 8.6 per cent, or EUR 5 billion – solvency strengthened and efficiency improved 13.2.2025 13:07:23 EET | Tiedote

Ilmarinen’s return on investments was 8.6 per cent, and cost-effectiveness was further improved. Premiums written grew by 2 per cent and operating expenses financed using loading income fell by 2 per cent.