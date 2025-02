Pankkivaltuusto esittää Olli Rehniä Suomen Pankin pääjohtajaksi toiselle kaudelle

Households’ investment fund holdings increased in 2024 10.2.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In 2024, Finnish households invested a further EUR 1.6 billion in net terms in Finnish investment funds[1]. Equity funds attracted clearly the largest investments (EUR 1.0 billion), followed by bond funds (EUR 500 million). Of the fund types, only real estate funds recorded more redemptions than new investments, totalling EUR 240 million, on net. In addition to new investments, the value of domestic investment fund holdings also appreciated by over EUR 3 billion in 2024. At the end of 2024, households’ holdings in domestic investment funds totalled EUR 38.7 billion. Households also had a significant amount of holdings (estimated at EUR 25.1 billion[2]) in domestic investment funds through unit-linked insurance policies. In 2024, Finnish households also invested a further EUR 1.2 billion in foreign investment funds[3], and the value of these holdings appreciated by EUR 1.0 billion. At the end of 2024, foreign investment fund units held by households amounted to EUR 8.6 billion, compared