Tervetuloa Rajojen rikkojat -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuuteen keskiviikkona 5.3.2025

Pekka Halonen exhibition to be shown at the Petit Palais in Paris 28.1.2025 09:55:00 EET | Press release

A retrospective exhibition of works by the painter Pekka Halonen (1865–1933) will be shown at the Petit Palais museum in Paris from 4 November 2025 to 22 February 2026. The exhibition will explore Halonen’s exceptional relationship with nature and his way of life, surrounded by his family and a community of artists. The Petit Palais continues to feature Finnish artists: the museum hosted a popular exhibition of works by the painter Albert Edelfelt in 2022. The Ateneum’s Klassikot maailmalle (“Taking Finnish classics abroad”) project takes Finnish visual art abroad with the support of the Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation.