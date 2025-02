Huippukitaristi Héctor Lepen yhtye Jazzliiton kiertueella maaliskuussa

The Most Prestigious Awards in Finnish Jazz Presented in Tampere – Jazz Federation’s Yrjö Award to Bassist Antti Lötjönen 1.11.2024 19:30:00 EET | News

The most respected recognitions in the Finnish jazz scene were presented at the Tampere Jazz Happening on Friday, November 1. The Finnish Jazz Federation awarded the Yrjö Award to bassist Antti Lötjönen and honored concert organizer Jari Hytti with the Andania Lifetime Achievement Award. Among young jazz talents, the Jazz Federation acknowledged singer, pianist, and violinist Helmi Antila with the Taimi Award. Promoter Olle Ekman received Yle's Varjo-Yrjö recognition for promoting jazz culture.