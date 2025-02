Lasten museofestarit tuovat Tapiolan museoihin viikonlopun mittaiset ysäribileet 15.–16. maaliskuuta 2025

INVITATION to press event on Tuesday, February 25, at 3 pm at EMMA: Announcement of the Fine Arts Academy of Finland Foundation Prize 13.2.2025 13:00:00 EET | Press invitation

The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Foundation Prize for 2025 will be announced at EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, February 25, at 3:00 pm. This marks the sixth time the prize will be awarded. The prize exhibition will be part of EMMA’s 2026 exhibition programme. We warmly welcome you to the press event!