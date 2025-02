Kempower ja DLL tarjoavat 0 % rahoituskoron DC-pikalatausratkaisujen hankintaan — tavoitteena nopeuttaa sähköautojen latausinfran käyttöönottoa Euroopassa ja Australiassa

Kempower releases book: "Impossible" tells the DC charging company's story from startup growing pains to unicorn rocket growth 18.2.2025 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Kempower is releasing the story of its first six years as a book. " Impossible - How Kempower Changed the Game in EV Charging" tells the company's story from the growing pains of a startup to the rocket growth of a unicorn, openly and with the authentic voices of the people involved. The book covers the years 2018–2023 and is based on interviews conducted in 2023 with Kempower employees, board members, customers, and other stakeholders.