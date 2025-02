Kutsu: Monira Al Qadirin näyttely Kiasmassa kietoutuu yhteisen kohtalonkysymyksemme ympärille – näyttelyn esittely medialle 20.3.2025

Kiasma’s new exhibition shines light on the fascinating spectrum of contemporary art materials 13.2.2025 09:11:00 EET | Press release

Layers of paint are folded like fabric, optical fibres form a lace-like curtain, an oval window leans against the wall as if worn out by the passage of time itself, and marble-like patterns in concrete are created out of hair. Kiasma’s new collection exhibition Rock, Paper, Scissors explores the diverse meanings and techniques of contemporary-art materials from the 1970s to the present. This lavish exhibition provides keys for understanding numerous phenomena in the art of recent decades. At the same time, the materiality of the works offers various perspectives on our living environment. The exhibition opens on Friday.