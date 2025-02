Voiko vahva yrityskulttuuri auttaa tekemään työpaikasta turvallisemman?

Christoph Vitzthum continues as chair of the Board for Hanken 4.2.2025 16:24:45 EET | Press release

Christoph Vitzthum has been re-elected as chair of the new Board of Hanken School of Economics. Vitzthum was elected during the Board’s statutory meeting on 4 February 2025. Patrick Lapveteläinen was elected vice-chair.