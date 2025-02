DNA poistuu kokonaan X-palvelusta

Scammers never stop – DNA has prevented 35 million scam attempts in four years 13.2.2025 08:30:00 EET | Press release

DNA prevented a total of 30 million scam calls in 2021–2024. In addition, the company blocked five million scam text messages over the past year and a half. DNA fraud prevention manager Ilkka Tuominen points out that scams have become more industrial and difficult to identify. That is why being aware of different scam types is important.