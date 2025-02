Tanskan kuningasparin valtiovierailu Suomeen tiivistää maiden suhteita

President Stubb to visit Kainuu 11.2.2025 12:39:19 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 9/2025 11 February 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will visit the Kainuu region in eastern Finland on 18-19 February 2024. On Tuesday 18 February, the President will visit the Sotkamo Sports High School and watch students from the Ruka Vuokatti Sport Academy training cross-country skiing at the Vuokatti Sport Training Centre. During the day, President Stubb will meet with the management of the municipality of Sotkamo and get acquainted with local sports operators. Wednesday 19 February will begin in Kajaani with an inspection visit to the Kainuu Brigade, where the President will be introduced to the training of conscripts and watch combat and skiing training. Next, the President will proceed to the Seminaarin koulu Primary School, where he will meet students and learn about the school's activities and bilingual education in English and Finnish. The visit to Kajaani will continue with a public eve