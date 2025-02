Suomessa löytyi viime vuonna kierrosta 714 euroseteliväärennöstä

Parliamentary Supervisory Council proposes Olli Rehn for second term as Bank of Finland Governor 14.2.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council’s proposal to the Government regarding the vacancy for Chair of the Board of the Bank of Finland is that the Bank of Finland’s present Chair of the Board, Olli Rehn, DPhil, be appointed with effect from 12 July 2025. The Chair serves as Governor of the Bank of Fin-land. Rehn has served in this position since 2018.