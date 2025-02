Presidentti Stubb vierailee Ukrainassa

State visit by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Denmark will further consolidate ties between our countries 20.2.2025 13:05:00 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 10/2025 20 February 2025 Their Majesties King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark will pay a state visit to Finland on 4 and 5 March 2025. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb together with his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb. The aim of the state visit is to further consolidate and deepen cooperation between Finland and Denmark, both bilaterally and as members of NATO. During the visit, issues such as defence, societal resilience and the green transition will be covered. The presidential couple will receive the King and Queen at an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Tuesday 4 February. The ceremonies in the courtyard and the greeting of the presidential couple and the King and Queen from the balcony of the Presidential Palace will start at around 10.00. The general public is welcome to view the ceremony from the Market Square. The ceremonial welco