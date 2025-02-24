Dolea to enter US market in partnership with ProCon
These straws work! There is no need to go back to plastic when it comes to drinking straws. Dolea continues global expansion by entering the US market together with ProCon.
Sustainability and excellent user experience
Dolea straws, manufactured out of paperboard using zero glue or other harmful chemicals, provide an excellent user experience in any drink. The touch-and-feel is similar to plastic straws, but in an eco-friendly form. The straws feel smooth on the lips leaving no aftertaste of paper. Dolea straws are sustainable, fully recyclable as paper in existing recycling streams supporting real-world circular economy.
Scaling up production
Scaling up production capacity worldwide, Dolea takes a new step by entering the US market of countless QSR restaurants and movie theaters. The expected volume of drinking straw use is some 800 billion straws in 2025.
A joint effort
Together with ProCon, Dolea aims at catering for the needs of QSR chains and movie theaters as well as retail chains with local production and quality that is strictly in compliance with the highest standards of global brands.
Unique visuality for branding
Dolea technology allows for printing quality unforeseen. Using inks certified for food contact, Dolea delivers an intimate contact between a brand and a consumer. No other brand media gets in the mouth of a consumer.
Dolea introduced
Dolea enables circular economy on a global scale by producing drinking straws that are safe and sustainable. Dolea manufactures patented straw machines for converters all over the globe.
