Kutsu median ennakkoinfoon ma 3.3. (Teams): Mistä Suomen talouden alakulo johtuu? Matti Pohjolan analyysi juurisyistä

Nature can provide Finland with benefits totalling up to hundreds of millions of euros in fighting chronic diseases 29.10.2024 02:00:00 EET | Press release

A Finnish report has assessed for the first time the importance of the health effects of nearby nature in fighting chronic diseases. The report indicates that with the aid of nature, Finland could get a benefit worth up to hundreds of millions of euros annually in fighting depression and type 2 diabetes alone, as well as in the use of asthma medication. The researchers propose a national Nature health programme for Finland.