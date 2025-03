Uudet julkisen taiteen teokset saivat alkunsa lasten metsäretkistä ja piirroksista

Invitation for media: Helsinki Biennial 2025 12.2.2025 15:30:00 EET | Press release

The third edition of Helsinki Biennial will showcase the work of around 35 artists and artist groups across three distinct venues this summer: Vallisaari Island, Esplanade Park, and HAM Helsinki Art Museum. Taking Shelter as its theme, this major art event brings a summer-long celebration of art to the Finnish capital from June 8 to September 21, 2025.