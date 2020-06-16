Sunborn Finance Oyj Successfully Completes Redemption of Bonds – Strengthening Financial Position for Future Growth (ISIN FI4000292750)
Sunborn Finance Oyj is pleased to announce the successful completion of the redemption of its EUR 50,000,000 senior secured bonds (ISIN FI4000292750), marking a significant milestone in the company’s financial strategy. This achievement reflects Sunborn’s commitment to financial stability, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation.
"We are delighted to have successfully completed the redemption of our bonds, a step that reinforces our financial resilience and strengthens our platform for future expansion. The outcome is particularly positive given the recent challenges in the commercial real estate and hospitality environment," said Hans Niemi, CEO of Sunborn Finance Oyj. "This achievement underscores the trust and support of our investors and new financiers, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable returns and value across our operations."
This strategic financial step provides Sunborn Finance Oyj and Sunborn Saga Oy with enhanced flexibility to pursue new opportunities and focus on delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across our award-winning properties. With a significant improvement in financial capabilities and a strengthened balance sheet, Sunborn is well-positioned to continue its journey of innovation and excellence in the Finnish hospitality industry.
The completion of the redemption follows a structured process, finalized on 28 February 2025, with all eligible bondholders receiving applicable payments. The company extends its gratitude to its investors and stakeholders for their continued support and confidence in Sunborn’s vision.
For more details, the official Redemption Notice is available on the company's website (www.sunborn.com/press) and Stamdata (www.stamdata.com).
For further information, please contact:
Hans Niemi, CEO
Telephone: Finland +358 followed by 2445 4514
Email: hans.niemi@sunborn.com
Avainsanat
Sunborn Group
Sunborn Group is a pioneering developer, owner, and operator of high-quality hospitality properties, floating hotels, and unique guest experiences. Rooted in Finnish excellence and innovation, Sunborn manages a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, and yacht hotels in premium locations, including Naantali Spa Hotel, Ruissalo Spa Hotel, Sunborn London, and Sunborn Gibraltar. The company is dedicated to creating unforgettable hospitality experiences while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, well-being, and forward-thinking hospitality solutions.
For more information, visit www.sunborn.com.
