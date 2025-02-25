Finland gets a new travel industry meeting place – Travel News Market Finland arrives in Helsinki on October 9
A new event designed for travel industry professionals, Travel News Market Finland 2025, will be held for the first time in Helsinki on October 9. The event will bring together international tourism operators and experts in Finland’s outbound travel sector, offering a unique opportunity for networking and business development through pre-arranged meetings.
Exhibitor slots are filling up quickly, with only a few spots remaining.
“I’m truly excited to be part of bringing this event to Finland,” says Titti Myhrberg, Project Director of the event. “I have attended the events in Sweden and Denmark, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, preliminary bookings for the Finnish event were made even before the official announcement, and within the first few days, half of the exhibitor spaces were already reserved.”
A distinctive feature of the event is that the final selection of exhibitors is based on the preferences of buyers.
“We have extensively asked buyers what kind of exhibitors they want to meet and what would motivate them to attend the event. Based on these insights, we are creating a high-quality, engaging, and rewarding experience.”
“My goal is to create an event that no one wants to leave and where spots are booked in advance for the following year. This year, we have only 55 spaces available, but we are already planning a larger and more comprehensive edition for next year,” Myhrberg adds.
The event is brought to Finland by the Swedish Travel News Market, whose CEO Nils Norberg is pleased with the strong interest.
“I have received a lot of feedback that Finland lacks an event focused on outbound travel – one with pre-scheduled meetings and a structured, efficient format. I’m delighted that the event has been so well received in Finland.”
Travel News Market Finland 2025 – What to Expect?
Travel News Market Finland 2025 is a table-top travel industry workshop that connects international tourism operators with professionals in Finland’s outbound travel sector.
The event is designed for destinations, hotels, DMCs, incoming operators, and other tourism and travel industry players looking to network with travel agencies, tour operators, travel planners, and MICE professionals.
With a combination of pre-scheduled meetings and open networking, the event provides an efficient and results-driven experience for all participants.
More information & bookings:
Titti Myhrberg
Project Director
📧 titti.myhrberg@travelnewsmarket.com
📞 +358 40 218 41 79
Yhteyshenkilöt
Titti MyhrbergToimitusjohtajaNordic Marketing Consultants OyPuh:0402184179titti.myhrberg@topbusiness.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Nordic Marketing Consultants – Tailored Marketing for the Tourism & Hospitality Industry
We are a Helsinki-based marketing agency specializing in the tourism and horeca sectors. With decades of experience, our team creates customized marketing solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs—no one-size-fits-all approaches.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Nordic Marketing Consultants Oy
Finland får en ny mötesplats för resebranschen – Travel News Market Finland kommer till Helsingfors den 9 oktober25.2.2025 05:05:00 EET | Tiedote
Det nya branschevenemanget Travel News Market Finland 2025 arrangeras för första gången i Helsingfors den 9 oktober. Evenemanget samlar internationella reseaktörer och finska outbound-experter och erbjuder en unik möjlighet till nätverkande och affärsutveckling genom förbokade möten.
Finland får en ny mötesplats för resebranschen – Travel News Market Finland kommer till Helsingfors den 9 oktober25.2.2025 05:05:00 EET | Tiedote
Det nya branschevenemanget Travel News Market Finland 2025 arrangeras för första gången i Helsingfors den 9 oktober. Evenemanget samlar internationella reseaktörer och finska outbound-experter och erbjuder en unik möjlighet till nätverkande och affärsutveckling genom förbokade möten.
Finland gets a new travel industry meeting place – Travel News Market Finland arrives in Helsinki on October 925.2.2025 05:05:00 EET | Tiedote
A new event designed for travel industry professionals, Travel News Market Finland 2025, will be held for the first time in Helsinki on October 9. The event will bring together international tourism operators and experts in Finland’s outbound travel sector, offering a unique opportunity for networking and business development through pre-arranged meetings.
Suomi saa uuden matkailualan kohtaamispaikan – Travel News Market Finland saapuu Helsinkiin 9. lokakuuta25.2.2025 05:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Matkailualan ammattilaisille suunnattu uusi tapahtuma Travel News Market Finland 2025 järjestetään ensimmäistä kertaa Helsingissä 9. lokakuuta. Tapahtuma kokoaa yhteen kansainväliset matkailutoimijat ja Suomen outbound-matkailun asiantuntijat, tarjoten ainutlaatuisen mahdollisuuden verkostoitumiseen ja liiketoiminnan kehittämiseen ennakkoon sovittujen tapaamisten kautta.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme