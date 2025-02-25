Finland gets a new travel industry meeting place – Travel News Market Finland arrives in Helsinki on October 9

Exhibitor slots are filling up quickly, with only a few spots remaining.

“I’m truly excited to be part of bringing this event to Finland,” says Titti Myhrberg, Project Director of the event. “I have attended the events in Sweden and Denmark, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, preliminary bookings for the Finnish event were made even before the official announcement, and within the first few days, half of the exhibitor spaces were already reserved.”

A distinctive feature of the event is that the final selection of exhibitors is based on the preferences of buyers.

“We have extensively asked buyers what kind of exhibitors they want to meet and what would motivate them to attend the event. Based on these insights, we are creating a high-quality, engaging, and rewarding experience.”

“My goal is to create an event that no one wants to leave and where spots are booked in advance for the following year. This year, we have only 55 spaces available, but we are already planning a larger and more comprehensive edition for next year,” Myhrberg adds.

The event is brought to Finland by the Swedish Travel News Market, whose CEO Nils Norberg is pleased with the strong interest.

“I have received a lot of feedback that Finland lacks an event focused on outbound travel – one with pre-scheduled meetings and a structured, efficient format. I’m delighted that the event has been so well received in Finland.”

Travel News Market Finland 2025 – What to Expect?

Travel News Market Finland 2025 is a table-top travel industry workshop that connects international tourism operators with professionals in Finland’s outbound travel sector.

The event is designed for destinations, hotels, DMCs, incoming operators, and other tourism and travel industry players looking to network with travel agencies, tour operators, travel planners, and MICE professionals.

With a combination of pre-scheduled meetings and open networking, the event provides an efficient and results-driven experience for all participants.

More information & bookings:

Titti Myhrberg

Project Director

📧 titti.myhrberg@travelnewsmarket.com

📞 +358 40 218 41 79

https://www.travelnewsmarket.fi/