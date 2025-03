Skarta Energyn Harjavallan aurinkopuistolle rakennuslupa

Skarta Energy signs significant project financing 29.10.2024 14:00:00 EET | Press release

Skarta Energy has signed a project financing agreement worth approximately 50 million euros, which will be utilized to finance its ongoing solar park projects as well as future projects. Currently a quarter of all solar parks under construction in Finland belong to Skarta Energy. Skarta Energy's first operational solar park in Pälkäne was connected to the grid in August, and the commercial production of the solar park in Callio, Pyhäjärvi, will begin later in 2024. The newly signed project financing agreement will also support the Utajärvi solar park under construction, which is currently one of the largest solar parks in Finland. SEB Corporate Finance acted as the arranger of the financing, with SEB and NIB as the financiers.