Residents of Espoo think back on their home town resulting in new ‘Glance at Espoo’ book, podcast and media artwork
In 2024, a series of workshops on past memories was held in sheltered housing units and Senioripaku stops in Espoo, where elderly people were able to talk about memories they had of their home town. The material collected was given to an artist who then used it to create a picture book and media art work. A podcast inspired by the book will also be released.
A Glance at Espoo (Katse Espooseen) is a picture book created by Espoo-born visual artist Jussi Lahtinen. In the book, one double-page spread has been dedicated to each of the major districts in Espoo. Different decades are intertwined in the images in a creative and inspiring way. Ideas for the photographs of the book were collected in reminiscing workshops for elderly people in Espoo.
“Espoo is a rapidly evolving and growing city. That is why it is important that we are also familiar with our history. We truly value the seniors of Espoo sharing their memories,” says Cultural Director Susanna Tommila.
The purpose of the images is to revive memories and simultaneously inspire discussions and new stories. The work is intended for people of all ages.
“The quintessential Espoo identity has many layers. For example, the history of manors and the impact of Swedish-language culture are still visible in contemporary Espoo. When talking about the different areas and places in Espoo, the Finnish- and Swedish-language names are happily mixed together, with the Alberga Manor in Leppävaara as a prime example. Many residents of Espoo have moved to the city from elsewhere in Finland or abroad, and they have brought the influences of their own culture to the city,” says artist Jussi Lahtinen.
The Glance at Espoo book is distributed to sheltered housing units and nursing homes in Espoo. You can also borrow it from libraries in Espoo. The book launch will be celebrated in libraries in Espoo on 12 March–25 March.
Lahtinen has also created the digital Urban AI Art Espoo work that utilises artist-driven AI. In the work, available for viewing online, software produces an endless stream of images of buildings and landmarks selected from various districts in Espoo. The images produced by Urban AI Art Espoo have an element of surprise to them: the work produces a novel landscape of the city each time. Each image is destroyed after being presented. The software used for the work has also been used in the implementation of the illustrations of the Glance at Espoo book.
The Glance at Espoo book will also be used to produce a podcast series, which will be released in spring 2025. The series is divided into episodes dedicated to each major district with interviews of people who know each area well. The episodes also include snippets from the reminiscing workshops. As a whole, the podcast is an expedition into the quintessential identity of Espoo.
"A hundred years ago, there were 9,000 residents in Espoo. Today we are the second largest city in Finland with the Finnish ‘silicon valley’ and a lot of culture – but Espoo does look like one big forest from an aircraft,” says Sakari Heiskanen, the producer and host of the podcast series.
The book, the media artwork and podcast have partly been made possible with support from the Estradi project funded by the Ministry of Education and Culture.
Book launch events
Lippulaiva Library Wed 12 March from 18.00 to 19.00
Kalajärvi Service Centre, Ruskatalo Thu 13 March from 13.30 to 14.30
Entresse Library Tue 18 March from 13.00 to 14.00
Sello Library Wed 19 March from 18.00 to 19.00
Tapiola Library Tue 25 March from 13.00 to 14.00
Iso Omena Library Wed 26 March from 18.00 to 19.00
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Elina Pulli
Cultural Unit
046 8773888
elina.pulli@espoo.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Kulttuurin tulosyksikkö vastaa Espoon kulttuuritarjonnasta ja kulttuuriprofiilista. Tulosyksikköön kuuluu viisi palvelualuetta: kaupunginkirjasto, kaupunginmuseo, kaupunginorkesteri Tapiola Sinfonietta, kulttuurin edistäminen ja kumppanuudet ja sekä kulttuuritalot ja -palvelut.
www.kulttuuriespoo.fi | www.espoo.fi/kulttuuri
#KulttuuriEspoo @kulttuuriespoo
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Esbobor mindes sin hemstad – det ledde till den nya boken En blick på Esbo och podden med samma namn samt ett mediekonstverk25.2.2025 13:37:51 EET | Tiedote
Under året 2024 genomförde man en serie minnesverkstäder på servicehus och Senioripakus hållplatser i Esbo. I verkstäderna fick äldre personer berätta minnen om sin hemstad. Det insamlade materialet gavs till en konstnär, som skapade en bilderbok och ett mediekonstverk. Det kommer också att publiceras en podd inspirerad av boken.
Espoolaiset muistelivat kotikaupunkiaan – syntyi uusi Katse Espooseen -kirja ja -podcast sekä mediataideteos25.2.2025 13:28:20 EET | Tiedote
Espoolaisissa palvelutaloissa ja Senioripakupysäkeillä toteutettiin vuonna 2024 muistelutyöpajojen sarja, joissa ikäihmiset pääsivät kertomaan kotikaupunkiinsa liittyviä muistoja. Kerätty aineisto annettiin taiteilijan käyttöön, minkä pohjalta syntyi kuvakirja ja mediataideteos. Kirjan inspiroimana julkaistaan myös podcast.
Simhallarnas vatten håller god kvalitet i Esbo, Kyrkslätt och Grankulla25.2.2025 08:52:46 EET | Pressmeddelande
År 2024 fanns det sammanlagt nio simhallar, en stor vattenpark och 16 andra allmänna simbassänger i Esbo, Kyrkslätt och Grankulla. Under året togs sammanlagt över 700 prover i simbassängerna, och av proverna gjordes cirka 7 000 enskilda undersökningar. Cirka 98 procent av provresultaten uppfyllde kvalitetskraven för bassängvatten.
Espoon, Kirkkonummen ja Kauniaisten uima-altaissa polskitaan hyvälaatuisissa vesissä25.2.2025 08:52:46 EET | Tiedote
Espoossa, Kirkkonummella ja Kauniaisissa oli vuonna 2024 yhteensä yhdeksän uimahallia, iso vesihuvipuisto ja 16 muuta yleistä uima-allaskohdetta. Kaikista uima-altaista otettiin vuoden aikana yhteensä yli 700 näytettä, joista tehtiin noin 7000 yksittäistä tutkimusta. Tuloksista noin 98 % täytti allasvedelle annetut laatuvaatimukset.
Merja Narvo-Akkola nimitettiin Espoon kaupungin kasvun ja oppimisen toimialajohtajaksi24.2.2025 18:41:27 EET | Tiedote
Valtuusto valitsi kasvun ja oppimisen toimialajohtajan kokouksessaan maanantaina 24.2.2025. Valinta tehtiin virkavaalina. Merja Narvo-Akkola sai 44 ääntä.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme