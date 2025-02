Presidentti Halonen osallistuu edesmenneen Namibian presidentti Nujoman hautajaisiin

President Stubb visits Ukraine 24.2.2025 09:37:58 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 11/2025 24 February 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb is visiting Ukraine. With the visit, Finland shows its strong and continued support for Ukraine in a situation, where Ukraine has fought against Russia’s war of aggression for three years. During the visit President Stubb’s programme includes a plenary session on supporting Ukraine. President will deliver a short statement during the session. President Stubb last visited Ukraine in April 2024.