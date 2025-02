Eagle Filters Group Oyj:n tilinpäätöstiedote 2024: Heikko H2:n alku heikensi katsauskauden kannattavuutta, kasvu jatkui vahvana  

Eagle Filters Group subsidiary acquires industrial property in Kotka 11.10.2023 16:00:00 EEST | Press release

Eagle Filters Group Oyj Press release 11.10.2023, 16:00 (EET) Eagle Filters Group´s 100% owned subsidiary Lumeron Oy has on 11 October 2023 acquired an industrial property of approximately 23 000 square meters in Kotka, Finland. The Property is located at Runeberginkatu 25 and has been operated as a pulp mill from 1907 to 1941 and as a paper mill until 1999. The property has multiple tenants, including Eagle Filters Oy. The acquisition of the property supports the growing business and expansion needs for Eagle Filters Oy, while also ensuring a favorable location near established port connections. There is space available for industrial and logistics operators at the property. The acquisition has been carried out on favorable terms, and Eagle Filters Group anticipates a short payback period for the investment. For more information: Jarkko Joki-Tokola, CEO, Eagle Filters Group Oyj. jarkko@eaglefiltersgroup.com Erik Penser Bank AB, Certified Adviser, certifiedadviser@penser.se