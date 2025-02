Nokialla pelattiin puolen miljoonan voitto – Kenossa tarjolla korotetut voitot 3.-9.3.

A Finnish speciality from Veikkaus: Reindeer Betting 21.2.2025 09:34:57 EET | Press release

Veikkaus offers its customers the opportunity to bet on reindeer races in the Winner Bets over the next few weekends. Poro Cup 2025 starts this weekend, and the first reindeer betting event of the year is the winner of the Hot Series final race on Sunday in Rovaniemi.