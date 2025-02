Olutposti Median omistajavaihdos

Finland gets a new travel industry meeting place – Travel News Market Finland arrives in Helsinki on October 9 25.2.2025 05:05:00 EET | Tiedote

A new event designed for travel industry professionals, Travel News Market Finland 2025, will be held for the first time in Helsinki on October 9. The event will bring together international tourism operators and experts in Finland’s outbound travel sector, offering a unique opportunity for networking and business development through pre-arranged meetings.