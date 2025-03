Keski-Uudenmaan hyvinvointialueelle määräys koulu- ja opiskeluterveydenhuollon puutteiden korjaamiseksi

Significant improvements in the supervision of driving times and rest periods 3.3.2025 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The occupational safety and health authority introduced a new tachograph data analysis tool that significantly enhances cooperation between authorities in the supervision of transport companies. In the future, supervisory data will be transferred more efficiently between authorities and it will affect the assessment of the company’s reputation and risk classification. Serious violations may even lead to the revocation of the company’s transport licence.