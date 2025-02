Presidentti Stubb Ukrainaa käsittelevään huippukokoukseen Lontooseen

President Halonen to attend the funeral of late President of Namibia Nujoma 26.2.2025 11:04:57 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 12/2025 26 February 2025 President Tarja Halonen will represent Finland at the state funeral of the late President of the Republic of Namibia Sam Nujoma from 28 February to 1 March 2025 in Windhoek, Namibia. The funeral ceremonies are held over two days. President Nujoma’s Memorial Service will be held on Friday 28 February at the Independence Stadium. The Burial Service will take place at the Heroes’ Acre monument on Saturday 1 March. Sam Nujoma served as the first President of the independent Republic of Namibia from 1990 to 2005. In 2000, President Halonen co-chaired the United Nations Millennium Summit with President Nujoma.