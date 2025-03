Kansantalouden ongelmien juurisyy on yksityisellä sektorilla

Wellbeing services counties can strengthen decision-making by reducing governing bodies and increasing resident participation 27.2.2025 01:00:00 EET | Press release

The costs of democracy and resident participation in wellbeing services counties are negligible compared to their overall operating expenditure. However, a new study suggests that scarce resources should be allocated in a way that enhances decision-making efficiency and strengthens resident engagement. This would also help build citizens’ trust in decision-making.