Van Gogh Alive saapuu Suomeen – immersiivinen taide-elämys avautuu kesäkuussa Tampere-talossa

Van Gogh Alive arrives in Finland – the immersive art experience opens in June at Tampere Hall

Van Gogh Alive is a large-scale, multisensory art experience that has inspired over 9 million people across more than 100 cities worldwide. The digital spectacular is coming to Finland for the first time. The exhibition will be on display at Tampere Hall for a limited time from June 25 to August 17, 2025. Tickets for the exhibition are now on sale.