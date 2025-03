Ihmiskaupan uhrien määrä Suomessa tasaantunut – pakkotyö ja pakkoavioliitto yleisimpiä ihmiskaupan muotoja

Immigration statistics 2024: Sharp drop in applications for international protection, record number of students applied for residence permit 30.1.2025 10:01:54 EET | Press release

High numbers of employees, students and family members of employees and students continue to show interest in Finland. Despite the high application numbers, the number of permits granted by the Finnish Immigration Service was lower in 2024 than in 2023. Labour migration to Finland has decreased because of the economic downturn in Finland, but the number of applications received is still at a historically high level. A record number of residence permit applications were submitted by students and family members of employees and students in 2024. Meanwhile, there has been a significant decrease in the number of incoming applications for international protection.