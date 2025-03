MUISTUTUSKUTSU TAUSTAINFOON MEDIALLE: Suomalaisen työterveyshuollon tilannekuva

Many workplaces are only just beginning to use generative artificial intelligence 12.2.2025 06:00:00 EET | Press release

Out of the respondents to the latest Occupational Safety and Health Panel, targeted at occupational safety and health personnel, 41 per cent estimate that their workplace is only in the early stages of utilising generative artificial intelligence. One in four respondents felt that artificial intelligence and its development hardly affect their workplace. However, opportunities for developing occupational safety with artificial intelligence were identified in the areas of statistics, reporting and data analysis and monitoring.