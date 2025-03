Kevättulvat jäämässä Lappia lukuun ottamatta vähäisiksi

Utilising fungi to recycle nutrients from food industry wastewater 28.2.2025 08:37:00 EET | Press release

A recent doctoral dissertation explored a new cost-effective fungal-based treatment solution that converts nutrients from food industry wastewater into valuable biomass. This method simultaneously removes nutrients from wastewater and reduces environmental impacts. The dissertation by Danielle Bansfield, a researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute, will be examined at Aalto University on Friday, 7th March 2025, at 12:00.