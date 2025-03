Talouspolitiikan arviointineuvoston uusin raportti nyt saatavilla suomeksi

The Finnish Economic Policy Council: Wellbeing services counties started in challenging circumstances – More flexibility needed to address deficits 28.1.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The fiscal policy decisions made last spring support the government’s economic objectives. However, weak economic performance and the rapidly rising costs faced by wellbeing services counties have worsened the fiscal outlook. Additional measures that weaken aggregate demand should be avoided in the short term. Wellbeing services counties should be given additional time to implement savings measures.