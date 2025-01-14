Research Council of Finland

RCF publishes call documents and review guidelines for spring call

5.3.2025 15:34:24 EET | Research Council of Finland | Tiedote

The Research Council of Finland (RCF) today published the call texts for the 2025 spring call. The call texts are available in English, Finnish and Swedish. The review guidelines and forms are only available in English.

You can submit your application starting on 2 April. The deadline is either 7 May or 14 May, depending on the funding scheme. The RCF will is also organising Ask & Apply webinars on the calls, with materials to support applicants.

Funding open for application in spring 2025:

Inquiries and more information

Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi

