RCF publishes call documents and review guidelines for spring call
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) today published the call texts for the 2025 spring call. The call texts are available in English, Finnish and Swedish. The review guidelines and forms are only available in English.
You can submit your application starting on 2 April. The deadline is either 7 May or 14 May, depending on the funding scheme. The RCF will is also organising Ask & Apply webinars on the calls, with materials to support applicants.
Funding open for application in spring 2025:
- Proof of Concept funding to strengthen versatile utilisation of research results
- Funding for research into sustainable energy solutions of the future (part of Climate-Synergy Academy Programme)
- Call for research into forest biomass in Finland (part of Climate-Synergy Academy Programme)
- Funding for clinical research to bring new research knowledge to social and health care and other societal needs
- Call to strengthen R&D activities and cooperation in wellbeing services counties
- Funding for thematic research infrastructures to support local research environments
- Special funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing to support the development and use of a versatile computing ecosystem.
Inquiries and more information
- Helpdesk
- A–Z index of application guidelines
- Ask & Apply webinars
- Updated guidelines on research plans
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland
3,323 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s winter call14.1.2025 12:09:44 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland’s winter call 2025 closed on Wednesday 8 January with a total of 3,323 applications submitted. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 2,846.
Research utilisation gets major lift with RCF funding29.11.2024 11:12:30 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has awarded a total of 10 million euros to 32 projects, in all 39 subprojects, in the Proof of Concept call. The application success rate was 17 per cent.
Research Council of Finland invests funding in Antarctic research21.11.2024 11:59:59 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland today announced some 3 million euros in funding under the call for Antarctic research projects, which was open in April 2024.
Strategic research funding granted for research into water security and future of democracy20.11.2024 09:02:35 EET | Tiedote
The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland has granted 29 million euros to support research into the future of democracy and water security. The ten consortia of projects to be funded focus on long-term research to find solutions to key societal challenges.
Strategic Research Council invites applications for funding for research into economy and skills5.11.2024 15:25:42 EET | Tiedote
The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland is launching two new strategic research programmes. The six-year programmes start in late 2025.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme