MUISTUTUS: Kutsu medialle Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuuteen talouden näkymistä ja rahapolitiikasta 11.3.

Interest rates on corporate loans have declined 6.3.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Finnish non-financial corporations drew down over EUR 1 billion of new corporate loans[1] from other financial institutions (OFIs). The average interest rate on these loans was 7.4%, as opposed to 8.5% in the same period a year earlier. The most common type of new corporate loan drawn from OFIs was factoring, amounting to EUR 400 million. The average interest rate on factoring credit[2] (11.9%) was also considerably higher than that on conventional corporate loans (5.3%), for instance. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average interest rate on new corporate loans[3] granted by banks (credit institutions) was 4.7 %, as opposed to 5.8% in the same period a year earlier. New corporate loans drawn down from banks in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 6.3 billion. Conventional corporate loans made up the most, EUR 5.2 billion, of the different types of loans drawn down from banks. Developments in Euribor rates have an impact on the interest rates on c