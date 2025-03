Uuden 15 minuutin mFRR-energiamarkkinan käyttöönottojakso on päättynyt

Fingrid and Elering to waive enforcement of seizure of Eagle S 2.3.2025 09:46:27 EET | Press release

Fingrid and Elering have decided to waive enforcement of the seizure of the Eagle S oil tanker due to the financial risk involved. The costs of taking over and maintaining the vessel would likely be higher than the value of the vessel. Instead, the transmission system operators will seek compensation through legal means.