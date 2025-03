Julkisessa kotihoidossa tulisi uskaltaa ottaa riskejä – perinteiset tavat johtamisessa hidasteina uudistumiselle

A humane approach to new technologies – researchers delve into the ethical challenges of AI 14.2.2025 09:38:47 EET | Press release

Artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems are rapidly transforming various sectors, bringing new kinds of ethical challenges with them. In a new open-access book, a multidisciplinary group of scholars offers a timely and critical examination of these technologies from a human-centered perspective. The book focuses on how AI and autonomous systems impact human lives and ways of working.