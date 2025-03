Tulevaisuusbarometri 2025: Suomalaisten tulevaisuususko notkahti – luottamus kunta- ja aluedemokratiaan heikoissa kantimissa

The root cause of Finland’s economic problems lies in the private sector 4.3.2025 01:00:00 EET | Press release

A recent analysis commissioned by Sitra and conducted by Professor Emeritus of Economics Matti Pohjola reveals that low productivity in the business sector is the greatest challenge facing Finland’s economy. The country’s economic downturn is not primarily caused by the public sector, a lack of investment, weak cost competitiveness or sluggish export demand.