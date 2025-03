Scanfil solmi valmistussopimuksen Leardal Medicalin kanssa Malesian tehtaalle

Scanfil and Etteplan improve product life cycle and manufacturability with re-design 7.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | News

Scanfil and Etteplan have started a re-design project for a global industrial customer to extend the product lifecycle and improve manufacturability. The project includes a re-design of 21 circuit boards, with the aim of extending the life of the products by more than 10 years and achieving cost savings.