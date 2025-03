Naapuriapua napin painalluksella Hausjärvellä – Commu -sovellus tuo avun ja yhteisöllisyyden lähelle

Commu App is the Best Sustainable Innovation for Cities in the Nordics! 7.3.2025 07:50:00 EET | Press release

Commu App has won the prestigious Nordic PropTech Awards for being the best sustainable innovation for cities. The award was granted in recognition of Commu’s significant contribution to the promotion of sustainable cities, civic assistance, and neighborhood communities. Commu is an app that connects people in need of help with those willing to assist them locally. With the app, users can easily request and offer help in everyday situations, strengthening community bonds and promoting a sustainable way of life.