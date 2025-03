Kutsu ennakkonäytökseen: Anna Estarriolan ja Enni-Kukka Tuomalan näyttelyt Amos Rexiin

Amos Rex’s 2025 exhibitions challenge visitors’ understanding of reality – and of each other 15.11.2024 10:01:33 EET | Press release

Amos Rex will host three unique exhibitions in 2025, challenging visitors’ notions of reality and opening up new ways of experiencing art. Anna Estarriola and Leandro Erlich play with the limits of space and perception, using illusion and perspective to form new spatial entities. Enni-Kukka Tuomala’s Studio exhibition invites visitors to consider our ways of thinking, feeling and moving through the world and to inhabit other realities.