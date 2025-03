Kutsu mediatilaisuuteen: Helsinki Biennaali 2025

New public artworks inspired by children’s forest excursions and drawings 4.3.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Two new public artworks have been finished and installed in one daycare and a school in Helsinki. The children of these educational institutions took part in the creation of both artworks. Mari Mäkiö created a work for Daycare Tunturi in Mellunmäki and Hyäryllistä Artist Group for Taivallahti Primary School located in Töölö. The works were curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum, and they were financed in accordance with the City of Helsinki’s Percent for Art principle.