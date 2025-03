Kempower toimii latauskumppanina Auto 2025 & Mobilityssa – Pohjoismaiden suurimmassa autotapahtumassa Helsingissä

Kempower is the official charging partner at Auto 2025 & Mobility – the largest car event in the Nordics 12.3.2025 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Leading DC fast-charging solutions provider Kempower is the official charging partner at the Auto 2025 & Mobility -event, taking place from March 14–16, 2025, at Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre. After a seven-year hiatus, visitors will once again have the chance to experience the 100th-anniversary car exhibition organized by the Autotuojat ja -teollisuus -association.