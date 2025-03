Pohjoismaisen paviljongin taiteilijat Venetsian 61. kansainväliseen taidebiennaaliin on nyt julkaistu

Press conference on March 20: Monira Al Qadiri’s Kiasma exhibition revolves around the question of our common destiny 27.2.2025 09:35:47 EET | Press invitation

Monira Al Qadiri’s art deals with what it feels like to live a modern life made possible by oil during the accelerating climate crisis. Welcome to the press conference for Al Qadiri's exhibition Deep Fate at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma on Thursday 20 March 2025. Please register: kiira.koskela@kiasma.fi